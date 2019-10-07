Two Galileo Financial Technologies Clients Win Big at 2019 Emerging Payments Awards

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two clients of Galileo, the company that powers world-leading fintechs, were honored last night for their contributions and innovation by the Emerging Payments Association.

Current, which offers debit and credit cards for teens, received the EPA's Chairman's Award, created specially by the Award judges and its chairman John Chaplin , to recognize the achievements of young fintech companies making a substantial impact.

, to recognize the achievements of young fintech companies making a substantial impact. SMI, which develops, implements and oversees management and disbursement solutions for a variety of state service agencies, received the Best B2C Payments Programme award.

The awards were presented at the 12th annual Emerging Payments Awards at the Intercontinental London – O2, a gathering to celebrate more than 800 of the world's leading fintech organizations. The awards recognize fintechs that have made significant advances in the field.

"Seeing our clients named the top winners among an extraordinary field of entrants is a huge honor," said Galileo CEO Clay Wilkes. "We are proud that the awards validate their commitment to excellence in payments and the flexibility of our platform. We commend all shortlisted companies for their efforts and the association's judges for the care and thoughtfulness they employed in evaluating the many nominations."

Referring to this year's winners, judging panel Chair John Chaplin said: "There was an incredibly high caliber of entries this year. Each category had a wealth of applicants showing real ingenuity and innovation."

Added Tony Craddock, the Emerging Payments Association's director general: "We've hosted these awards for 12 years, and it's inspiring to see the quality of entries grow on a yearly basis. Galileo's ingenuity enables disruptive payments solutions that, as confirmed by our judges, enable its clients – like tonight's winners Current and SMI – to create truly innovative applications that make a difference in people's lives."

About Galileo

