22.04.2020 20:15:00

Two DFW Industrial Assets Break Ground in East Dallas with Skyline Commerce Center

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conor Commercial Real Estate, a national real estate development firm and Stream Realty Partners (Stream), the exclusive marketing agent, this week announced the groundbreaking of Skyline Commerce Center, a Class A industrial development located in the heart of the Dallas metroplex.

Skyline Commerce Center, a 198,000-square-foot, two building industrial development, is a highly functional, securable industrial space with an unmatched location. Both buildings provide built-to-suit office space and divisible industrial space, with Building 1 offering over 135,000 square feet and Building 2 more than 62,000 square feet.

"We are excited to transform another underutilized land parcel into a high-functioning industrial property," remarked John Dobrott, President – Industrial of Conor. "Skyline Commerce Center's excellent transportation access coupled with its proximity to a deep consumer base and labor force make it optimal for a variety of users, including last mile and ecommerce providers."

Located centrally in the northeast Dallas industrial market, Skyline Commerce Center has immediate access and frontage along Interstate 30, allowing for a high level of exposure and direct access to major thoroughfares Hwy 80 and I-635. Only seven miles from Downtown Dallas, the property provides tenants with significant amenities in addition to an unmatched level of labor access.

"Skyline Commerce Center will serve as a vital addition to the Dallas industrial market, providing class A space with high visibility to tenants 15,000 square feet and greater," said Matt Dornak, managing director of Stream's Dallas industrial division. "Our team is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Conor to provide future tenants with premier industrial space."

Dornak, along with Drew Feagin and Adam Jones of Stream's Dallas industrial team, will oversee the leasing of both buildings.

 

SOURCE Conor Commercial Real Estate

