29.08.2019 11:15:00

Two Day Seminar: REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance - Dallas, United States - December 5-6, 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Learning Objectives:

After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

  • Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
  • Review case studies.
  • Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
  • RoHS and REACH guidelines
  • REACH Registration of Substances
  • Introduction to REACH
  • Articles and REACH
  • Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
  • Supply chain communication
  • Compliance enforcement
  • Basics of RoHS
  • Background and content of RoHS
  • Responsibility for RoHS
  • International requirements of RoHS
  • Material testing methods
  • Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
  • Reporting to management and government agencies

Who Should Attend:

This seminar will provide valuable assistance to all personnel in:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Medical devices
  • Chemical
  • Toys
  • Industrial machinery
  • Manufacturing Professionals
  • Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations.
  • Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance.
  • Quality Managers
  • Environmental Managers
  • Purchasers
  • Buyers

Agenda:

Day 1

  • 08:30 am - 09:00 am - Registration
  • 9:00 am - 10:00 am - Introduction/Review REACH regulation, articles, SVHCs
  • 10:00 am - 10:15 am - Break
  • 10:15 am - 12:00 pm - Supply Chain Communication, Compliance Enforcement, Case Studies
  • 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Lunch
  • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Introduction/Review of RoHS, Background, Responsibilities, International Requirements
  • 3:00 pm - 3:15 pm - Break
  • 3:15 pm - 5:00 pm - Shared Requirements between RoHS and WEEE, International WEEE requirements

Day 2

  • 8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration and Break
  • 9:00 am - 10:00 am - 10 Steps for Building REACH/RoHS Compliance Programs, Examples and Case Studies
  • 10:00 am - 10:15 am - Break
  • 10:15 am - 12:00 pm - Best Practices for Data Collection, Review of Manual and Automated Processes, Industry standards, Software Tools
  • 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Lunch
  • 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Building Compliance Policies, Templates, and a Documented Due Diligence Process
  • 2:00 pm - 2:15 pm - Break
  • 2:15 pm - 4:30 pm - Adding Compliance Procedures to Your Quality Management System, ISO 9001:2015

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iulkul

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-seminar-reach-and-rohs-compliance-protecting-revenues-with-advanced-compliance---dallas-united-states---december-5-6-2019-300908507.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
09:30
DAX: Entscheidung vertagt
06:18
Daily Markets: DAX – Die Schwerkraft zieht nach unten / Facebook – Aufwärtstrend vor dem Aus?
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Der Franken fällt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Credit Suisse und Vontobel dabei: Sieben Schweizer Banken angeblich in Geldwäschereifall Karimova verwickelt
Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Darum notiert der Euro weiterhin unter 1,09 Franken
Emmi-Aktien abgestraft: Emmi verdient im ersten Semester operativ etwas weniger
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Bank of America gibt sich gelassen: Keine Rezession in Sicht
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX klettern ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen wenig bewegt
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt übernimmt Optimismus das Steuer. In Fernost fehlen am Donnerstag ausschlaggebende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB