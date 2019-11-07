+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
07.11.2019 23:45:00

Two Day DFA Compliance Course: Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices (San Francisco, CA, United States - February 6-7, 2020)

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ensuring Compliance with Advertising and Promotional Requirements for Drugs and Medical Devices" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

Federal regulation of the advertising and promotion of pharmaceuticals and medical devices reflects an aggressive attitude on the part of the regulators that demands, in turn, that industry be keenly aware of the legal and regulatory duties, as well as key recent trends in enforcement activities by the Federal Government. This course will explore in detail what FDA requires of drug and device firms as well as recent current hot buttons in FDA enforcement activity for the advertising arena.

What's at stake if your advertising and promotional efforts violate the law? Colossal fines - the latest was $3 Billion; criminal liability, including even prison time; and huge disruption in operations while dealing with federal probes into illegal marketing.

Learning Objectives:

  • The basics of FDA law and regulations governing advertising and promotion, as well as sister agencies such as the Federal...
  • The distinctions between labels, labeling and advertising and how that impacts FDA's powers, and
  • How to properly position Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) promotions
  • The Dos and Don'ts of promoting products on the internet, including social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter
  • The perils of off-label promotion, including criminal and civil actions that have led to multi-billion dollar settlements by regulated drug companies
  • Whether the First Amendment provides any insulation for truthful statements regarding regulated products;
  • When disseminating medical educational materials crosses the line into improper promotion; and
  • Key considerations on how to implement appropriate procedures and controls in your company to minimize the potential for regulatory action by the FDA or the FTC relative to promotion and advertising.

Who Should Attend:

Senior executives, directors, managers and those who have responsibility for implementing advertising and promotional activities, as well as those that have key collateral roles in reviewing advertising for drug and device firms, including officials from these areas within regulated companies:

  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • Medical Affairs
  • Legal
  • Regulatory
  • Compliance

Agenda:

Day 1

I. Understanding the Basics

  • Who Has Jurisdiction
  • Drugs & Biologics
  • Rx Drug Advertising
  • OTC Drug Advertising
  • Devices
  • Restricted
  • Labeling vs. Advertising
  • Basic drug rules
  • Fair balance
  • Device rules
  • Intended use deviations
  • DTC advertising
  • Print
  • TV
  • Comparative Claims
  • Standard to support
  • Push to pursue CER
  • Detailing and Sampling
  • Is there still a future?
  • What can be said?
  • Danger of custom pieces
  • How FDA learns of violations
  • Keep your house clean or your competitors will rat you out

II. Scientific Exchange

  • Guidances on Dissemination of Scientific Information
  • Risks involved in Off-Label Statements
  • Procedural Requirements and Unsolicited Requests for Information

III. First Amendment

  • Understanding Commercial Speech Doctrine
  • FDA and the Regulation of Advertising

IV. Websites & Social Media

  • FDA Policies on the Internet
  • Recent FDA Enforcement Activities
  • How to Handle at the Company Levels

Day 2

V. Enforcement Trends

  • FDA Hot Buttons
  • Understating risk
  • Overstating effectiveness
  • FTC
  • POM Wonderful and substantiation
  • Private Litigation - Understanding
  • Lanham Act
  • State Unfair Competition

VI. False Claims Act and Criminal Liability

  • Review of Key Settlements
  • Responsible Corporate Official Liability

VII. Handling at the Company Level

  • Compliance Programs
  • Internal processes

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/50shfk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-day-dfa-compliance-course-advertising-and-promotional-requirements-for-drugs-and-medical-devices-san-francisco-ca-united-states---february-6-7-2020-300954047.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

