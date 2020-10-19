US-Wahljahre sind gute Aktienjahre! - Auch unter Corona in 2020? | Trading-Webinar von IG Bank | Am Dienstag, 20. Oktober um 18 Uhr | Jetzt anmelden -w-
19.10.2020 17:04:00

Two Chamblee Ryan Partners Honored on 2020 Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William H. Chamblee and Jeffrey W. Ryan, name partners in the Dallas-based trial firm of Chamblee Ryan, PC, have again been honored among the state's top attorneys on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list.

In developing the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conducted a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their peers for excellence in the practice of law. Then researchers performed their own independent research and vetted the nominees based on 12 indicators of professional achievement and recognition. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assisted with final selections. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

This marks the 15th consecutive year that Mr. Chamblee has been honored in the category of General Litigation; Mr. Ryan has been named for 13 consecutive years in the area of Civil Litigation-Defense.

Mr. Chamblee is well known for defending clients against personal injury and medical liability claims on behalf of large corporations, small companies, physicians and other professionals. He has served as lead trial counsel in 16 states, tried more than 150 cases, and obtained more than 130 dismissals and favorable jury verdicts during his career.

Mr. Ryan has represented North Texas physicians in medical malpractice litigation for more than 25 years. He serves as counsel for a large Texas-based hospital system, several national trucking companies, multiple insurance companies, and a variety of small businesses and health care providers. He has tried numerous cases involving wrongful death and serious personal injury claims, as well as business and employment disputes.

The Texas Super Lawyers list is featured in the November issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines, and is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Chamblee Ryan PC is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.  

Media Contact: 
Barry Pound  
800-559-4534 
barry@androvett.com   

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-chamblee-ryan-partners-honored-on-2020-texas-super-lawyers-list-301154895.html

SOURCE Chamblee Ryan P.C.

