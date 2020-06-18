18.06.2020 22:20:00

Two AvantGuard Employees Win TMA 2020 Excellence Awards

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard is proud to announce that two of their employees, Gavin Butterfield and Amanda Edmunds, received awards in a virtual presentation of the TMA's Marvel Technology and Excellence Awards.

AvantGuard Monitoring is a wholesale alarm monitoring provider based in Ogden, Utah. AvantGuard provides monitoring services to businesses in the security, fire, medical alert and IoT industries. (PRNewsfoto/AvantGuard Monitoring)

Gavin Butterfield, dealer care representative at AvantGuard Monitoring Centers won the award for 2020 Support Person of the Year. Gavin has been a valued member of the AvantGuard team since 2010. He started as an operator, and went from team lead to supervisor before moving to the dealer care department in 2017. When asked about the award Butterfield said, "I feel honored to win an award like this, and to be a part of the amazing team we have at AvantGuard. The team we have at AvantGuard is like a family and does its part to take care of its people." Butterfield also thanked Leif Boren, dealer care manager, and Suzie Nye, operations manager, for their incredible leadership. 

Amanda Edmunds, operator at AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, won the 2020 Operator of the Year award. Amanda is an incredible success story. She has a 100% attendance rate, and 100% on all of her operator metrics, which is nothing short of incredible. When asked about the award Edmunds said, "The award sure came as a surprise knowing all the great people I associate with. I absolutely love working for AG and being a part of a team that helps ensure the safety of everyone we speak with." Beyond work metrics, she is an overall outstanding team member. She is able to achieve all of this work success while being a student at Weber State University. 

Team members such as Amanda and Gavin are the driving force behind all of the success at AvantGuard. Without their hard work and dedication, AvantGuard would not be as successful as it is today.

