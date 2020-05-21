21.05.2020 01:00:00

Twisted Cycles Adds Two Pre-Owned Victory Motorcycles to Their Inventory

DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this May, Twisted Cycles added two pre-owned Victory motorcycles to their inventory that are currently available for purchase. These models include a used 2015 Victory High Ball and a 2008 Victory Jackpot™ Cory Ness Custom. Both models are at their Dallas location, have their Stock and VIN numbers and have a dealer discount attached to their price.

First, the most recent model of the two is the 2015 Victory High Ball motorcycle. The pre-owned model has 20,966 total mileage on it and arrived at the dealer on May 5. It has a 106/ 6V-Twin engine that offers up to 110 ft-lbs. of torque for its 16-inch wheels. A brown saddlebag is also attached to the motorcycle, which is black in color. The model is available for purchase at $9,995 after a dealer discount of $1,000.

The second motorcycle at their Dallas location is a pre-owned 2008 Victory Jackpot™ Cory Ness Custom motorcycle. The model is a Cory Ness Signature Series labeled as model number 69. It has custom hand-stitched leather seating, paint job and other details. The model has a V2 Four-Stroke engine. Its external color is mostly metallic purple and its total mileage is 3,343. The motorcycle is listed at $11,495 after a $500 dealer discount.

Those interested in either pre-owned Victory motorcycle can contact Twisted Cycles directly at either of their locations. Both motorcycles are located in the Dallas dealership, which can be found at 7700 S Interstate 35 E in Corinth. Otherwise, they can be reached by phone at (806) 687-7300 or online at https://www.twisted-cycles.com/.

 

SOURCE Twisted Cycles

