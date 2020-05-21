|
21.05.2020 01:00:00
Twisted Cycles Adds Two Pre-Owned Victory Motorcycles to Their Inventory
DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this May, Twisted Cycles added two pre-owned Victory motorcycles to their inventory that are currently available for purchase. These models include a used 2015 Victory High Ball and a 2008 Victory Jackpot™ Cory Ness Custom. Both models are at their Dallas location, have their Stock and VIN numbers and have a dealer discount attached to their price.
First, the most recent model of the two is the 2015 Victory High Ball motorcycle. The pre-owned model has 20,966 total mileage on it and arrived at the dealer on May 5. It has a 106/ 6V-Twin engine that offers up to 110 ft-lbs. of torque for its 16-inch wheels. A brown saddlebag is also attached to the motorcycle, which is black in color. The model is available for purchase at $9,995 after a dealer discount of $1,000.
The second motorcycle at their Dallas location is a pre-owned 2008 Victory Jackpot™ Cory Ness Custom motorcycle. The model is a Cory Ness Signature Series labeled as model number 69. It has custom hand-stitched leather seating, paint job and other details. The model has a V2 Four-Stroke engine. Its external color is mostly metallic purple and its total mileage is 3,343. The motorcycle is listed at $11,495 after a $500 dealer discount.
Those interested in either pre-owned Victory motorcycle can contact Twisted Cycles directly at either of their locations. Both motorcycles are located in the Dallas dealership, which can be found at 7700 S Interstate 35 E in Corinth. Otherwise, they can be reached by phone at (806) 687-7300 or online at https://www.twisted-cycles.com/.
SOURCE Twisted Cycles
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt konnte am Mittwoch leicht, der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte jedoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}