Twin Hospitality Group Aktie 141620097 / US9016431069

27.01.2026 04:28:27

Twin Hospitality Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Twin Hospitality Group
0.54 USD 6.71%
(RTTNews) - Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (TWNP), the parent company of Twin Peaks Restaurant, announced that it has voluntarily commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company stated that the filings are intended to deleverage its balance sheet, maximize value for stakeholders, and support the continued growth of its brands.

Twin Hospitality develops and operates specialty casual dining concepts, including Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. During the Chapter 11 process, the company expects both brands to remain open and operating as usual, continuing to deliver their signature guest experiences.

Trading of Twin Hospitality Group's securities on NASDAQ is expected to continue throughout the proceedings, with a "Q" suffix added to the ticker symbol to reflect the bankruptcy status.

Twin Hospitality Group closed Monday's regular trading at $0.5308, up $0.0298 or 5.95%. However, in overnight trading at 10:15:11 PM EST, the stock fell to $0.4383, a decline of $0.0925 or 17.43%.

