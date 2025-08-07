Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’856 0.9%  SPI 16’571 1.0%  Dow 43’969 -0.5%  DAX 24’193 1.1%  Euro 0.9410 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’332 1.3%  Gold 3’397 0.8%  Bitcoin 94’503 1.9%  Dollar 0.8064 0.0%  Öl 66.3 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Roche1203204UBS24476758Idorsia36346343
Top News
PayPal-Aktie dank neuer Krypto-Funktion im Fokus: PayPal will überall Zahlungen mit Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. ermöglichen
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Neuer Tesla-Prototyp in China gesichert - Ist das das neue Budget-Modell?
NVIDIA vor Einflussverlust? Neues KI-Modell aus China kostet angeblich weniger als DeepSeek
SoundHound-Aktie legt zu: SoundHound erreicht neuen Umsatzrekord
Pinterest-Aktie knickt ein: Gewinn von Pinterest wächst nur minimal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.08.2025 01:19:00

Twilio Swings To Profit In Q2

Twili a
98.08 CHF 3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Twilio Inc.A (TWLO), a American cloud communications company, Thursday reported its financial report for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a net income of $22.423 million, or $0.14 per share in the three month period, compared a net loss of $31.858 million or $0.19 per share during the same period last year.

TWLO reported a adjusted net income of $189.377 million, or $1.19, in the quarter, a decrease from $150.119 million or $0.87 in the same period last year.

The company reported a net sales of $1.23 billion, an increase from $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

Twilio issued third quarter 2025 guidance with revenue expected between $1.245 billion and $1.255 billion, reflecting 10%-11% year-over-year growth and 8%-9% organic growth. Non-GAAP operating income is projected at $205-$215 million, with diluted EPS of $1.01-$1.06 on 161 million shares. For FY2025, Twilio raised its organic revenue growth target to 9%-10% (from 7.5%-8.5%) and free cash flow outlook to $875-$900 million, while maintaining its $850-$875 million non-GAAP operating income target.

Thursday, TWLO closed at $122.39, down 6.01%, and is trading after hours at $109.25, down 10.74%, on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Twilio Inc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten