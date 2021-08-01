|
01.08.2021 03:51:00
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET/WRLD1 announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center TV news hubs.
This now extends the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and interface to an enlarging platform of geo centric networks.
Sassover further noted: "The Global News Network hubs now provide more range of locales and diversity of destinations and we now have all 15 networks on air including:
UKNewsTV.com | UK News Network
USEUTV.com | US EU News
UKEUTV.com | UK EU news
FrankfurtTV.com | Frankfurt Television
GenevaTV.com | Geneva Television
DublinTV.com | Dublin Television
EUTV1.com | EU TV
CDMXTV.com | Ciudad de Mexico TV
SaoPaulo1.com | Sao Paulo Televisao
APAC1.com | AsiaPacific Network
AUNZTV.com | Australia New Zealand TV
NY1TV.com | New York News 247
NYTFT.com | NYT | FT News Highlights
The WRLD1 News hubs and all other TVNET categories of networks will continue to be resources for evaluation of AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation fused with human editorial and contextual insights.
Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of videos within our display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or world regional news hub."
Contact:
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvnet-wrld1-enlarges-its-global-news-network-group-to-15-networks-across-the-8-regions-of-the-world-301345667.html
SOURCE TVNET Inc
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
