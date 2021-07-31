TVNET /WRLD1 Announces launch of NFT1X as a TV Network NFT information resource and global community further linked to an NFT Digital Assets Exchange

|
31.07.2021 15:34:00
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET/WRLD1 today announced the launch of NFT1X as a TV network formatted NFT information resource/social channel further linked to an NFT Digital Assets Exchange for Digital Media collections inclusive of the underlying IP-Intellectual Property of those assets fully owned by TVNET/WRLD1 and its affiliates.
Sassover noted: "NFT1X immediately differentiates itself from the variety of art driven marketplaces in that all video content has been verifiably created and is fully owned by TVNET/WRLD1 and the conveyance to Buyers as NFT tokenized assets can also be accompanied by the underlying IP elements further validating asset ownership."
These IP elements include domain name and web site ownership, copyrights and trademarks or pending trademarks [where applicable].
Currently the NFT portfolio comprises over 220 on air TVNetworks and 52 half hours of a live action Kids/Family TV series with further content creation in process and scaling to maintain the range provided in the initial phase of NFT1X.com
Sassover stated: " The NFT category of crypto has been dominated by a first wave comprised of high-profile artists and sports fandom. In reality the promise of NFTs will more enduringly be utilized for authentication and certifiable ownership within the blockchain protocols of real assets with an established history and recognition factor, enabling more diverse NFT asset categories within a broader range of industry verticals."
NFT1X is more narrowly focused on a hybrid model conjoining a primary Marketplace for its large and extensive range of alternative Digital Assets originating as video collections /classic TV Series extending to geo centric TV networks across the 8 regions of the world.
Sassover further noted: "The intent is from inception to create a secondary market for value continuity, liquidity and more dynamic deeper transactional commerce far beyond art, trendy memes and sports cards.
NFT1X was created to enlarge the definition and totality of asset ownership by offering tokenized NFTs inclusive of the underlying IP-Intellectual Property of the physical assets which are specifically Digital Media based domain names and on air geo centric web networks across the 8 regions of the world.
The NFT1X content thrust is provided via the added dimension of deepening asset ownership with the value enhancing inclusion of all IP-intellectual property attributable to the NFT tokenized asset "
NFT1X
NFT Digital Assets Exchange
Digital Media Assets inclusive of NFT Intellectual Property ownership
NFT Digital Assets Exchange
The enduring power of digital transformation and its tectonic effect across the continuum of innovation.
NFT1X Digital Intellectual Assets portfolio commenced aggregation in 1994.
The IP portfolio converges digital brand strategy in reimagining legacy geocentric destinations and key industry verticals worldwide within engaging and compelling web environments.
INTERNET TV NETWORKS
The evolution of web assets directed to a mobile netcast architecture of high profile geocentric branded TV networks and legacy destinations across 8 world regions.
Objective:
Enabling primary NFT purchase and secondary trading of
domains and associated web networks and video collections.
■ On Air Networks
WEBRANDS ■ WRLD1.com
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW: DIGITAL ASSETS
Asset
Networks on Air
Group1
■NYC Metro Group
The Network of New York
Manhattan 24/7
EU Metro Group
EUTV1.com
FrankfurtTV.com
GenevaTV.com
LATAm Metro Group
CDMXTV.com
SaoPaulo1.com
Asset Group2
■NewsGroup
NewsTV1.com
USNews
TV.com
USCapitolTV.com
CanadaNewsTV.com
EUNews
TV.com
USEUTV.com
MiddleEastTV.com
IsraelTVNews.com
IsraelUAE.com
RussiaNewsTV.com
APAC1.com
AsiaNewsTV.com
AUNZTV.com
JapanNewsTV.com
USChinaTV.com
ChinaNewsTV.com
Asset Group3
■Finance/ Investing / Crypto
InvestTV.com
STOCXS.com
30DOW.com
FXAPAC.com.
CRPTQ.com
NFT1X.com
FNTEQ.com
BTCETHTV.com
Commodties.com
Asset Group4
■Mobile/Social
VdeoChat.com
VdeoCall.com
Asset Group5
■Travel /Leisure
Jetflites.com
Airflites.com
Planeflite.com
CitiesTV.com
Asset Group6
■Media Guides
Streemd.com
Asset Group7
■Shopping
SHOPN0W.com
Fshions.com
RepairsTV.com
Asset Group8
■Lifestyle /Leisure
CannabisLTD.com
CannabisCN.com
WinesTV.com
SonomaNapa.com
BHPOTV.com
AspenTV.com
Asset Group9
■Luxury
Lxurious.com
Asset Group10
■Real Estate
PropertiesTV.com
RealtorsTV.com
Asset Group11
■Health Wellness
Covid19TV.com
E0NS.com
MaleAging.com
FemaleAging.com
NeuroMedica.com
HealthMedica.com
WorldCancerInstitute.com
NiteSleep.com
Asset Group12
■StateTVNetworks
NevadaTV.com
TennesseeTV.com
GeorgiaTV.com
OregonTV.com
MarylandTV.com
Asset Group13
■Sports
USTVSports.com
WorldSoccerTV.com
USSoccerTV.com
FutballTV.com
eSprtsTV.com
F1AL.com
Asset Groupl14
■ Film /TV
CineVue.com
007Channel.com
Asset Group15
Regional News
LANewsTV.com
NYLATV.com
SFNewsTV.com
WestHwd.com
TVVegas.com
TVEMEA.com
LatinAmericaTV.com
Asset Group16
■China Metro Group
BeijingTV.com.cn
ShanghaiTV.com.cn
ShenzhenTV.com.cn
Asset Group17
■Business/Finance
CorpTV.com
InvestTV.com
STOCXS.com
Commodties.com
CrdtCard.com
Asset Group18
■Automotive
Automobles.com
Asset Group19
■Sports Betting
USPokerTV.com
USBetsTV.com
ePlayTV.com
BettorsTV.com
BetsLV.com
Asset Group20
■Kids/Family.
Entertainment
KidsNetTV/FOX Network
DynamoDuck.com
Asset Group21
■Music
MUSIQK.com
CONTACT
Lauren Holt
News@WRLD1.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tvnet-wrld1-announces-launch-of-nft1x-as-a-tv-network-nft-information-resource-and-global-community-further-linked-to-an-nft-digital-assets-exchange-301345586.html
SOURCE TVNET Inc
