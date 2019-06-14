TVB Delivers Superior-Quality OTT Experience with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Television Broadcast Limited (TVB), a leading television broadcasting company based in Hong Kong, has deployed Harmonic's EyeQ™ content-aware encoding for its myTV SUPER OTT platform. EyeQ encoding optimizes bandwidth for OTT services, reducing TVB's CDN costs and improving viewers' quality of experience (QoE) on every screen by significantly decreasing the amount of stream buffering and startup delays.

"Today's television viewers expect the same flawless, uninterrupted quality of experience for OTT as broadcast," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Our EyeQ content-aware encoding enables TVB to achieve constant video quality for OTT and improved speeds for video delivery. With the bandwidth savings that EyeQ encoding provides, TVB can enhance its offering and deliver valued-added services like UHD and new sport channels in the future, keeping viewers engaged and watching longer."

TVB is leveraging EyeQ technology to deliver live HD OTT channels on set-top boxes using the HEVC codec. At the heart of the company's acclaimed, software-based Electra® media processing platform, EyeQ content-aware encoding offers TVB a fresh approach to delivering consistent, superior video quality for its OTT service, with a significant reduction in bandwidth. The EyeQ technology is unique in its ability to leverage the mechanics of the human eye to assess video quality and optimize encoding parameters in real time.

Harmonic will demonstrate the latest innovations in OTT delivery at BroadcastAsia2019, June 18-20 in Singapore at Level 4, Stand 4S2-01.

