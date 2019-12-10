TV Chef Jason Smith And Gigi's Cupcakes Announce Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Smith, winner of three popular baking and cooking competitions on one of the nation's top food channels, and industry leader Gigi's Cupcakes (www.gigiscupcakesusa.com) have announced a multi-year collaboration to develop the highest quality, most delicious baked goods on the market with their first signature winter collection available now.

Smith, a self-taught chef and baker, became well-known in the food industry when he won his first television competition, Holiday Baking Championship. With a wide variety of already amazing recipes, the company has happily welcomed Jason on board to develop more recipes that represent Gigi's Cupcakes. Jason developed three wonderful cupcake flavors for the holidays, Winter Berry, Tiramisu, and Jason's signature cupcake, the Triple B with Bourbon, Bacon, and Buttercake. These flavors are now available in all 70 Gigi's Cupcakes locations nationwide.

Gigi's Cupcakes was recently acquired by a group of seasoned restaurateurs and is under new ownership with a vision to continue to expand the stellar brand. As part of this vision, Gigi's Cupcakes is ecstatic to form a partnership with such a hardworking, talented food personality. Jason's skills will not only be utilized as a culinary advisor, but he will be the face of the Gigi's Cupcakes brand for years to come. He states, "Gigi's has always been my go-to for cupcakes and desserts. It's a dream of mine to work with a company that not only has great products, but also has a passion for doing good in communities."

As the Chief Confectionary Officer and Culinary Advisor, Jason will serve as a very important member of the Gigi's Cupcakes team and will be actively involved in the R&D process. The partnership agreement spans five years, but both these cupcake giants know that the possibilities are endless. As Jason says, "Lord Honey, it's always made with LOVE, and we're changing the world one sweet treat at a time."

With 70 Gigi's Cupcakes locations, and new openings coming soon in Frisco, TX and Chattanooga, TN, it is an exciting time for the cupcake company. Gigi's Cupcakes is committed to positive growth and brand development that has a lasting impact on communities. A long-term partnership with an industry leader such as Jason Smith is just one of the many innovative ways that the Gigi's Cupcakes brand will continue to thrive.

About Gigi's Cupcakes: Founded in 2008, Gigi's Cupcakes has become the leading national cupcake brand with over 70 locations across the US. Gigi's business is driven by our community of franchisees who are dedicated to serving their communities with one delicious experience at a time and our corporate value of donating a significant portion of our profits to local charitable groups across the nation. You can learn more at gigiscupcakesusa.com. For information about franchising e-mail franchising@gigiscorp.com, and for media inquiries please contact media@gigiscorp.com.

