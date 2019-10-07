TUV Rheinland Qualified for Testing Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6(TM) Products Worldwide

LITTLETON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, is pleased to announce that it is part of a select group of authorized test laboratories deemed qualified to perform Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ certification testing. The newly available Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 certification program brings additional features that deliver substantially greater overall Wi-Fi® network performance in challenging environments with many connected devices such as stadiums, airports, and industrial parks.

An original Wi-Fi Alliance member, TUV Rheinland was integral to the development of the new standard and has labs in Korea, Japan, and the United States qualified to provide certification.

"Our experience and resources include testing and certifying a wide range of technologies used in intelligent ecosystems such as smart homes, smart buildings and smart cities, which have become key drivers of the Internet of Things (IoT). Wi-Fi 6 provides significant capacity, performance, and latency improvements for the entire Wi-Fi ecosystem, while ensuring products across vendors work well together to deliver greater innovation and opportunities for our customers," explains Sarb Shelopal, Director of Wireless, TUV Rheinland.

"Wi-Fi 6 brings significant improvements in Wi-Fi connectivity, and is particularly well suited for dense Wi-Fi environments including large business and education campuses, transportation hubs, and sports stadiums," said Kevin Robinson, VP of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. "Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices will proliferate into the market in the coming months, and we are pleased that TUV Rheinland offers Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 testing to enable our members to ensure their devices bring assurances of security and interoperability."

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices deliver four times the capacity of Wi-Fi 5. This higher performance allows for stronger connectivity levels on multiple devices using one network simultaneously. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices will deliver benefits such as higher data rates, expanded network capacity, improved power efficiency, and higher quality performance in remote or crowded environments. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 devices will be marked by the new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 logo.

TUV Rheinland Wi-Fi 6 certification testing can begin immediately.

