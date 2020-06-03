TUV Rheinland Offers Complete Testing Services of Electronic and IT Products as per the Compulsory Registration Scheme including phase IV

BANGALORE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland India's Bangalore testing laboratory has received the recognition by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) for applicable IS standards to offer an additional range of testing services which includes the addition of twelve product categories under phase IV to the schedule of the "Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) order, 2012. Such newly added devices must adhere to provisions within the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) regulated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. TUV Rheinland India Bangalore laboratory is one of the first international laboratories in India to be recognized by BIS for the newly added product categories.

The Compulsory Registration Scheme is operated under the Bureau of Indian Standards regulation. The scheme aims to provide momentum to the rapidly expanding sectors of Electronics and IT, while simultaneously protecting consumers from spurious and substandard products. It has upgraded the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers and given consumers the right to enjoy world-class quality compliant goods. The government of India has adopted this strategy to help non-compliant goods and bridge the gap between people, technology, and safety. TUV Rheinland India is one of the first International laboratories with a complete scope of BIS recognition for newly added product categories and existing IT, Audio/Video and household, Lighting & UPS product categories under the registration scheme.

Mr. Thomas Fuhrmann, Managing Director, TÜV Rheinland India, said, "Testing by accredited facilities is an essential part of the certification process. As a global testing, inspection, certification provider, we support the cause of safer products to the consumers in India. We are proud to be associated with BIS and support in their objective to provide safe, reliable, and quality goods, thereby minimizing health hazards to the consumers." He added, "Our labs have one of the largest capacities for BIS testing in India. We possess the infrastructure and the required competencies to support local as well as international manufacturers in introducing their products to the Indian market."

Mr. Kalyan Varma, Vice President, TUV Rheinland India said, "TUV Rheinland India has started accepting samples for testing a new set of products listed in the expanded scope of Compulsory Registration Scheme. We are equipped with laboratory infrastructure and the required competencies. Our experts and worldwide network of locations support OEMs, designers, and manufacturers, and enable them to accurately time their product faster to market." He added, "We provide a one-stop-shop solution to gain a competitive edge by complying with regulatory requirements for India and international markets with a unified project approach by eliminating redundant testing processes."

Mr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Assistant General Manager, Products, TUV Rheinland India, said, "The demand for Consumer Electronics is getting a rapid rise day by day. Under this CRS scheme, manufacturers must get their products registered before launching them in the market and that should be tested for safety as per the applicable IS standard. As a technical service provider with global footprints, TUV Rheinland supports the cause of safer products to consumers across the world. Our laboratories operate cutting-edge testing equipment to test electronic products accurately as per the BIS Compulsory Registration Scheme." He added, "TUV Rheinland is dedicated to supporting the Indian government's successful and rapidly growing compliance scheme in India."

The MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) has added the following products category to Beuro of Indian Standards (BIS)- Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS) scheme namely;

No.

(1) Product Category

(2) Indian Standard Number

(3) Title of Indian Standard

(4) 45 Standalone LED Modules for General Lighting IS 16103

Part 1: 2012 LED Modules for General Lighting: Part 1 Safety Requirements 46 Lighting Chain (Rope Lights) IS 10322

Part 5: Section 9: 2017 Luminaries: Part 5 Particular Requirements Section 9 Rope Lights 47 Keyboard IS 13252

Part 1: 2010 Information Technology Equipment - Safety Part 1 General Requirements 48 Induction Stove IS 302

Part 2: Section 6: 2009 Safety of Household and Similar Electrical Appliances: Part 2 Particular Requirements, Section 6 Cooking Ranges, Hobs, Ovens and Similar Appliances 49 Automatic Teller Cash dispensing machines IS 13252

Part 1: 2010 Information Technology Equipment - Safety Part 1 General Requirements 50 USB Type External Hard Disk Drive IS 13252

Part 1: 2010 Information Technology Equipment - Safety Part 1 General Requirements 51 Wireless Headphone and Earphone IS 616: 2017 Audio, Video and Similar Electronic Apparatus - Safety Requirements 52 USB Type External Solid- State Storage Devices (above 256 GB capacity IS 13252

Part 1: 2010 Information Technology Equipment - Safety Part 1 General Requirements 53 Electronic Musical System with input power below 200 Watts IS 616: 2017 Audio, Video and Similar Electronic Apparatus - Safety Requirements 54 Standalone Switch Mode Power Supplies (SMPS) with output voltage 48 V (max) IS 13252

Part 1: 2010 Information Technology Equipment - Safety Part 1 General Requirements 55 Television other than Plasma/ LCD/ LED TVs IS 616: 2017 Audio, Video and Similar Electronic Apparatus - Safety Requirements 56 Rice Cooker IS 302

Part 2: Section 15: 2009 Safety of Household and Similar Electrical Appliances: Part 2 Particular Requirements: Section 15 Appliances for Heating Liquids

