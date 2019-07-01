TUV Rheinland Greater China Partners with the Innovation Platform Plug and Play

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25th, TUV Rheinland, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services, announced the expansion of the partnership between TUV Rheinland Greater China and Plug and Play China (PNP China). TUV Rheinland has been a cooperation partner of the PNP innovation platform since February 1st, 2019. With this cooperation, TUV Rheinland is consistently pursuing its innovation and digitization strategy, across the globe.

The PNP partnership operates in Europe, China and the US, allowing TUV Rheinland access to startup companies around the globe. To kick off the cooperation and expansion in the China, Dana Goldhammer, Global Officer Innovation & Digitalization at TUV Rheinland, Nicolas Bouvier, Business Officer Innovation Products at TUV Rheinland, Li Tao, Vice President of TUV Rheinland Greater China Marketing, Business Development and Strategy held the meeting with Dan Qiao, Vice President of PNP China in Shenzhen on June 25. The meeting aims to align the target of the cooperation in China, exchange on the core competence in IoT and explore the future cooperation model between TUV Rheinland and PNP. Dana Goldhammer and the delegation were invited to attend the PNP China Summer Summit 2019 - Shenzhen Soft Launch Event.

In the meeting, Dan Qiao said "In the future, PNP China will organize exchanges between start-ups and TUV Rheinland's innovation experts on enhancing safety concept at R&D stage for Internet of Things (IoT) products, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), connected vehicles and automotive functional safety. We look forward to working closely with TUV Rheinland in the hope to leverage its global resources, technical experiences and customer insights in quality and safety testing to create greater value for the ecosystem of start-ups."

Shenzhen, which is often called "the new Silicon Valley," is home to large high-tech companies and rising start-ups. Tech giants like Huawei and Tencent are headquartered in Shenzhen, which as a city spends over 4% of its GDP on research and development. The Greater Bay Area composes of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other 8 cities in Guangdong is already a substantial economic powerhouse. The entrepreneurial culture and the global manufacturing hub flourish the tech startup ecosystem.

"There are clusters of factories turning the area into a one-stop shop for many innovative projects, and these often involve startups.The cooperation with Plug and Play gives us intensive contact with them to develop innovative solutions with the concept of safety and compliance," said Dana Goldhammer.

Shenzhen has a large number of hardware startups by first-time entrepreneurs who often do not have a full understanding or expertise in mass-scale production, market regulation, safety requirements, etc. TUV Rheinland and PNP work side by side to educate hardware startups about everything from the implication of documentations, labels, safety, RF, EMC and Wireless, to software and regulations of the target markets. This helps startups save time and reduce cost as they can rely on TUV Rheinland's experience and expertise, while eliminating roadblocks that delay time to market.

TUV Rheinland has been a cooperation partner of the Plug and Play innovation platform since February 1st, 2019. This cooperation is part of "Future Hub," TUV Rheinland's Innovation Program. "We created Future Hub specifically to address technical innovation in an increasingly digital world," says Goldhammer. "The partnership with Plug and Play gives us the opportunity to identify digital business ideas along the lines of our core business and to leverage innovative ideas. We are happy to support founders with our market knowledge and access to equipment, because innovation is an indispensable part of our business," added Goldhammer.

