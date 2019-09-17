TUV Rheinland: Chinese Electric Vehicle Aiways U5 Approved for the EU

COLOGNE, Germany and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland has presented the Chinese vehicle manufacturer Aiways with the certificate for the EU-wide type approval of the Aiways U5 electric vehicle. For the type approval, TUV Rheinland tested the model in accordance with the requirements of the valid European Framework Directive for Whole Vehicle Type Approval (WVTA). The Aiways U5 is a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and, according to the manufacturer, stands out due to its long range, among other things. The WVTA certification makes it the first electric vehicle from a Chinese manufacturer that can be sold in the European Union. The approval marks Aiways' official entry into the European market. For the presentation in Frankfurt, two vehicles of the Aiways U5 had driven more than 15,000 kilometers from the Chinese Xi'an via Russia, the Baltic States, Scandinavia, Denmark, the Benelux countries and France.

TUV Rheinland supports market access

Gunnar Pflug, responsible at TUV Rheinland for type approval (homologation) of motor vehicles in Western Europe, presented the WVTA certificate to Aiways President,Samuel Fu, in the presence of representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Germany. "The Chinese automotive industry is strongly committed to alternative driveline technologies and intends to use them to open up international markets. TUV Rheinland has the competence and experience to provide Chinese manufacturers with access to these markets through appropriate testing and certification services," said Gunnar Pflug at the presentation of the certificate. "Thanks to the support of TUV Rheinland, Aiways has received homologation in accordance with European specifications for the U5. The vehicle will be on sale in Europe from next year," said Samuel Fu of Aiways.

Worldwide network for type approvals

The EU type approval is mandatory for all vehicles, vehicle parts and systems sold in the European Union. The certification covers aspects such as vehicle safety, environmental protection and emission values. TUV Rheinland operates specialized test laboratories around the world for a wide variety of assemblies and systems in the vehicle industry and is familiar with the requirements of regional and national authorities. TUV Rheinland is recognized as a technical service in all relevant economic regions. In addition, the testing company is approved for type testing by several approval authorities in the EU, including the "Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt" (KBA or Federal Motor Vehicle Transport Authority) in Germany, the "Rijksdienst voor het wegverkeer" (RDW) in the Netherlands and the "Societé Nationale de Certification et d'Homologation" (SNCH) in Luxembourg.

Further information is available at https://www.tuv.com/world/en/type-approval.html at TUV Rheinland.

TUV Rheinland is one of the world's leading independent testing service providers with almost 150 years of tradition. Employing over 20,000 people around the globe, TUV Rheinland generates an annual turnover of 2 billion euros. The independent experts stand for the quality and safety of people, technology and the environment in almost all areas of business and life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical facilities, products and services, accompanies projects, processes and information security for companies. The experts train people in numerous professions and industries. TUV Rheinland has a global network of recognized laboratories, testing centers and training centers at its disposal for this purpose. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact for greater sustainability and against corruption. Website: www.tuv.com

SOURCE TUV Rheinland