Turvo's New Innovation Center Puts Collaborative Logistics at the Center of Hyderabad's Tech Ecosystem

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announced the opening of its new innovation center in Hyderabad, India last week. This larger facility enables Turvo to capitalize on its strong momentum, accelerate its rapid growth, and continue attracting India's top talent.

Located in one of India's fastest-growing tech hubs, the new facility brings together the country's most qualified engineers, developers, architects, and other tech professionals to power its breakthrough supply chain collaboration software.

As a pioneer in collaborative logistics technology, Turvo has drawn on Hyderabad's thriving tech sector since the company was founded in 2014, developing advanced cloud-based software to handle the complexities and volatility of global supply chains. The newly opened innovation center doubles down on Turvo's winning strategy of locating its tech development facilities close to top talent.

"Our safe reopening in Hyderabad signifies the continued investment we are making to secure top engineering talent in one of the world's most notable tech hubs and our rapid expansion globally," said Terri Stynes, Chief People Officer, Turvo.

The expansion also puts Turvo in the company of Uber, Microsoft, and other global tech giants that have established regional offices in Hyderabad. With facilities custom-built for safe reopening and social distancing, Turvo's world-class innovation center stands out in a competitive landscape, while also contributing to the Hyderabad thriving technology ecosystem.

Turvo's Hyderabad office houses teams that are unifying the global supply chain. The technology they have created helps logistics companies such as Ryder, Lineage Logistics, and major shippers around the world to streamline their operations and reinvent their customer experiences.

"Turvo is at the forefront of innovation in global supply chains," said Rajesh Srivastava, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Turvo. "We are revolutionizing how technology is applied to drive collaboration and deliver exceptional customer experience. To continue developing breakthrough technology and expand our offering we are focused on attracting the world's best talent. I'm excited to expand our team in Hyderabad, home to the brightest minds in tech."

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

