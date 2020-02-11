11.02.2020 12:00:00

TurningPoint Global Solutions Wins Contract to Manage NIH's Mobile Devices and Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TurningPoint Global Solutions today announced that the National Institutes of Health has awarded it and subcontractors ISEC7 and IncrediTek a five-year contract to manage mobile devices and services across the NIH enterprise. The contract will consolidate the procurement, management, and distribution of all mobile devices and wireless telecommunications services and allow TurningPoint to serve NIH in recommending solutions that will reduce costs while improving quality. TurningPoint's services will be enabled through its Network Inventory and Optimization Solution (NiOS®) telecom business management web-based portal.

Managing Partner David Hughes said TurningPoint will provide NIH with a tailored service offering and function as a trusted partner in helping NIH leverage technology to enable its mission objectives.

"We recognize the importance of this contract as NIH's expectations for mobile telecommunications technologies and services will continue to grow," said Hughes. "Mobile devices are increasingly important tools that NIH researchers, clinicians, and staff will use as they work in a variety of settings to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability."

This latest win will expand TurningPoint's footprint at NIH to all 27 of its Institutes and Centers. The award is 100 percent federally funded with a total contract value of $99,919,798.48 if all options are exercised.

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, with a focus on federal and other public sector organizations. The GSA Managed Mobility Program has recognized TurningPoint as a preferred supplier for Mobile Lifecycle & Expense Management services since 2014. TurningPoint also provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial and government customers. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 4 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. TurningPoint is also IS0 27001:2013 certified for its data center hosting services. For more information, visit http://www.tpgsi.com.

 

SOURCE TurningPoint

