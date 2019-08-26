|
26.08.2019 22:15:00
Turning Point Brands to Present at Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), a Kentucky-based industry leading marketer of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) and adult consumer alternatives, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.
Presenting for TPB are Larry Wexler, President and Chief Executive Officer and Graham Purdy, President New Ventures division. TPB is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.
The presentation will be webcast live on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands, Stoker’s® in Smokeless products, Zig-Zag® in Smoking products and VaporBeast®, VaporFi® and Nu-X™ in NewGen products, generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.
