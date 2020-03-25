Turning Point Brands to Deliver Free Hand Sanitizer Bottles to Local Communities Through Nu-X Sanitizer Products

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) repurposed select manufacturing infrastructure to produce free hand sanitizer to communities in California, Kentucky and Tennessee. In what is being called Project Blue Horizon, Nu-X Ventures, a division of Turning Point Brands, is planning to leverage the company’s agile manufacturing resources to produce, deliver and supply thousands of bottles of free hand sanitizer over the next few weeks to local communities.

Nu-X distributed the first few thousand hand sanitizer bottles and bulk gallons this Tuesday in an emergency production run, to the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center. "We saw an opportunity to contribute and help. We hope other companies with the capacity to do so will do the same,” said Lorenzo De Plano, Senior Director of Nu-X.

Turning Point Brands will have two vans delivering Nu-X products around the Los Angeles area every day until all available inventory is depleted. Turning Points brands is also looking for opportunities to provide needed materials to other organizations out of their Louisville, Kentucky, facility. Hospitals and elderly homes will have priority of hand sanitizer products. All hand sanitizer bottles produced will be under the brand Nu-X and will not be for resell purposes.

"Our company takes very seriously our role in providing support to the communities where we operate. We hope that through this action we can both help those impacted by the COVID-19 situation and inspire others to act,” said Larry Wexler, President and CEO of Turning Point Brands.

To request a delivery of hand sanitizer bottles to your address or location please follow the below link (limit of 10 bottles of 30ml hand sanitizer per household, while supplies last): http://nu-x.com/pages/covid19

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a leading U.S. provider of Other Tobacco Products and adult consumer alternatives. TPB, through its focus brands generates solid cash flow which it uses to finance acquisitions, increase brand support and strengthen its capital structure. TPB does not sell cigarettes. More information about the company is available at its corporate website, www.turningpointbrands.com.

