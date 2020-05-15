+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Turning Customer Presence into Customer Loyalty

MONTREAL, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy retailers know that customers appreciate personalized engagement. But knowing exactly when and how to engage is always a challenge.

Datavalet Technologies has just made this task easier for large and multi-location retailers and restaurants with Presence Engage, a powerful new digital platform that turns presence detection and behavioral insights into engaging in-store experiences that keep customers coming back.

Presence Engage uses the retailer's guest Wi-Fi network to automatically detect the customer's presence upon entering the store. It then tracks the visit, enabling brands to map the customer journey whenever that customer enters any of their locations over time. Brands can use this information to engage the customer in more meaningful ways during their store visit.

"Customers who engage more with the brand typically spend more time in stores and spend more money," said Eric Gervais, VP Product Management at Datavalet. "Presence Engage allows for the type of personalized in-store experience customers love."

Presence Engage works by collecting personal user information when customers sign onto the retailer's guest Wi-Fi network for the very first time. After this initial sign in, the solution will automatically detect the customer's presence during all subsequent visits across all locations. Brands can link this data to their own POS and transaction data to obtain a more complete customer behavioral profile.

But it's the third component of Presence Engage that makes personalized engagement profitable. Retailers can create a variety of marketing campaigns directly within the solution, defining rules so that specific campaigns are triggered whenever a certain customer behavior or presence is detected. Retailers also have the option to integrate existing marketing campaign tools via the solution's APIs – and also their mobile app to engage with customers via push notifications rather than emails.

"Greeting customers with a: 'Welcome back, Susan, here's your favorite drink on the house' is just the tip of the engagement iceberg," says Datavalet CEO Stephane Boisvert. "Imagine being able to automatically run your VIP and loyalty programs or win-back campaigns simply based on Wi-Fi-detected presence and behavior. Campaigns can be configured by individual location, region or date… the possibilities for improving customer loyalty are virtually endless."

About Datavalet Technologies

For the last 20 years, Datavalet has designed, deployed and managed Wi-Fi networks for some of the world's biggest brands, including restaurant chains, banks, airports, and more. Its full range of managed Wi-Fi solutions and services allow businesses to get the most from their Wi-Fi network without straining their internal IT resources.

Your Network, Your Branches, Your Customers.datavalet.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12822412

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turning-customer-presence-into-customer-loyalty-301059832.html

SOURCE Datavalet

