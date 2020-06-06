Turn Your Daydreams Into Reality With New Book On Product Development

SEATTLE, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

Are you spending lockdown dreaming about being on Shark Tank?

Are you an inventor wondering how to bring your ideas into reality?

A new book from serial entrepreneur Steven Selikoff details every step of product development, from thinking up unique product ideas to design, manufacturing, and selling your product to retailers large and small. The COMPLETE BOOK of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing, and Sales is a mouthful, but it delivers on the promise of its long title by presenting breadth of information not found anywhere else.

The huge 514 page tome provides detailed instructions on how to identify unique winning products, how to validate customer demand, how to ensure profitability, how to design and engineer your product, how to identify manufacturers, how to negotiate effectively, how to manage factories remotely, how to master shipping and logistics, and how to generate sales across all channels from independent retailers to large chains and big box stores.

The Covid-19 lockdown has resulted in everyday people seeing their surroundings in a new light. They are becoming product entrepreneurs without realizing it. Within their homes they are identifying products that could work better, problems that need solutions, and situations that didn't exist nine months ago which could be addressed with the right product. They are inventing problem-solving products every day and many of them might have broad based appeal. This new book shows them how they can bring those products to market after lockdown ends and the world returns to its new normal.

Steven Selikoff has launched numerous independent brands, was former Business Manager at Microsoft, and is the founder of the successful Product Development Academy. (https://productdevelopmentacademy.com)

In the book Selikoff takes the proven methodologies used by successful corporations, incubators, and startups; and crafts them into a new modified approach specifically designed for people new to product development and manufacturing. The new product development process mirrors Porsche's methodology of customer driven design and adapts it to the nimbleness unique to the home-inventor and solopreneur. Full of case studies and practical hand-on advice, The COMPLETE BOOK of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing, and Sales is a easy to follow blueprint that anyone can use to create exciting products that customers will be happy to buy, and create a new business for themselves by doing so.

The COMPLETE BOOK of Product Design, Development, Manufacturing, and Sales is the perfect resource for inventors, online entrepreneurs, Amazon FBA sellers looking for unique products, and anyone with a great product idea looking for answers about bringing it to market.

