|
16.11.2021 04:32:20
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: November 15, 2021
The 90-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Aug.17, 2021 with bookbuilding on Aug. 16, 2021 with TRFGRANK2128 ISIN code and TRY 473,670,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 15.11.2021.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|126871
|EQS News ID:
|1249250
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter
Die Aktienmärkte kennen seit einigen Wochen nur den Weg nach Oben. Was die Gründe sind und wie die aktuelle Berichtssaison verläuft erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|12.11.21
|Schroders: Kann Fischzucht wirklich nachhaltig sein?
|11.11.21
|Schroders: Naturkapital muss einen Wert haben
|05.11.21
|Schroders: Was bedeutet die europäische Erdgaskrise für die Inflation?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen gehen auf Vortagesniveau aus dem Handel -- SMI beendet Sitzung ohne Schwung -- DAX nach neuem Rekordhoch schlussendlich in Grün -- Börsen in Asien schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag nur wenig bewegt. Anleger in Deutschland wagten sich aus der Deckung. An der Wall Street blieben große Kurssprünge aus. Unterschiedlich präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Start der neuen Handelswoche.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}