SMI 12’517 0.0%  SPI 16’135 -0.1%  Dow 36’087 0.0%  DAX 16’149 0.3%  Euro 1.0515 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’386 0.4%  Gold 1’863 -0.1%  Bitcoin 59’208 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9251 0.4%  Öl 82.2 0.3% 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.11.2021 04:32:20

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.19 USD 9.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

16-Nov-2021 / 03:32 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

 

 

DATE: November 15, 2021

 

The 90-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Aug.17, 2021 with bookbuilding on Aug. 16, 2021 with TRFGRANK2128 ISIN code and TRY 473,670,000  nominal value, is redeemed on 15.11.2021.

 

Board Decision Date

05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

 

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

30,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Overseas

Domestic

 

  

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

 

Type

Bill

  

Maturity Date

15.11.2021

  

Maturity (Day)

90

  

Sale Type

Sale to qualified investors

 

ISIN Code

TRFGRANK2128

  

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

470,670,000

  

Coupon Number

0

 

Redemption Date

15.11.2021

  

Payment Date

15.11.2021

  

Was The Payment Made?

Yes

 
       

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 126871
EQS News ID: 1249250

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249250&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter 

Die Aktienmärkte kennen seit einigen Wochen nur den Weg nach Oben. Was die Gründe sind und wie die aktuelle Berichtssaison verläuft erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15.11.21 Synlab ist „Testsieger“ – Biontech erholt
15.11.21 Vontobel: derimail - Technologie-Titel im Fokus
15.11.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom nach Zahlen fest
15.11.21 Der Greenback hebt ab
12.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.11.21 SMI in Trippelschritten vorwärts
11.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swissquote Group Holding SA
05.11.21 Marktupdate 5. November 2021: Aktienmärkte steigen im November weiter | BX Swiss TV
28.09.21 Warum Saisonalität keine gute Anlagestrategie sein muss.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktien nach Milliardenübernahme mit Allzeithoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: EU-Ausschuss empfiehlt Zulassung von Roche-COVID-Medikament Ronapreve
Richemont: Umsatz klar über Vorkrisenniveau - Richemont-Aktie schafft neues Rekordhoch
Kryptowährung im Fokus: Warum Krypto-Cardano für Anleger unverzichtbar ist
Mark Mobius: Ein Krypto-Crash hätte dramatische Folgen für den Aktienmarkt
Drohende Blase am Aktienmarkt: Morgan Stanley zeigt sich zunehmend besorgt
Relief Therapeutics will Corona-Kandidaten RLF-100 weiterentwickeln - Aktie zweistellig im Plus
Auf diese Kryptowährung setzt Mark Cuban
Darum fällt der Euro zeitweise auf einen Tiefstand seit Mitte 2020 - zum Franken kaum bewegt
Charlie Munger kauft bei Alibaba weiter zu - Das sagen Experten dazu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit