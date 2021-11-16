Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRANK2128 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: November 15, 2021

The 90-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Aug.17, 2021 with bookbuilding on Aug. 16, 2021 with TRFGRANK2128 ISIN code and TRY 473,670,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 15.11.2021.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 15.11.2021 Maturity (Day) 90 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRANK2128 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 470,670,000 Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 15.11.2021 Payment Date 15.11.2021 Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

