|
03.03.2022 08:36:25
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32227 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: TRFGRAN32227 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: March 1, 2022
The 84-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Dec.7, 2021 with bookbuilding on Dec. 6, 2021 with TRFGRAN32227 ISIN code and TRY 176.500.000 nominal value, is redeemed on 01.03.2022.
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|146490
|EQS News ID:
|1293211
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
08:36
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32227 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings (EQS Group)
|
25.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
21.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
18.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
16.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Principal and Coupon payments of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
15.02.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)