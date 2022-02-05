SMI 12’140 -0.8%  SPI 15’372 -0.8%  Dow 35’090 -0.1%  DAX 15’100 -1.8%  Euro 1.0598 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’087 -1.3%  Gold 1’808 0.2%  Bitcoin 37’637 10.3%  Dollar 0.9252 0.5%  Öl 92.6 1.7% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.02.2022 13:00:35

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN22251 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
0.86 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN22251 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

05-Feb-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRAN22251 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

 

 

DATE: February 4, 2022

 

The 70-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Nov.26, 2021 with bookbuilding on Nov. 25, 2021 with TRFGRAN22251 ISIN code and TRY 472.650.000  nominal value, is redeemed on 04.02.2022.

 

Board Decision Date

05.11.2020

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

30,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Overseas

Domestic

 

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

04.02.2022

Maturity (Day)

70

Sale Type

Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN22251

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

472.650.000

Coupon Number

0

Redemption Date

04.02.2022

Payment Date

04.02.2022

Was The Payment Made?

Yes

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 141149
EQS News ID: 1277111

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277111&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
﻿

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen