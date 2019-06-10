Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN011U8 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti Bank / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: June 10, 2019

The 46-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on April 25, 2019 with bookbuilding on April 24, 2019 with TR0GRAN011U8 ISIN code and TRY 26,666,167 nominal value, is redeemed on 10.06.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 10.06.2019 Maturity (Day) 46 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN011U8 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 26,666,167 Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti Bank

Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352