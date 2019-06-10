<
10.06.2019 12:57:32

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN011U8 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN011U8 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

10-Jun-2019 / 11:57 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti Bank / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: June 10, 2019

 

The 46-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on April 25, 2019 with bookbuilding on April 24, 2019 with TR0GRAN011U8 ISIN code and TRY 26,666,167 nominal value, is redeemed on 10.06.2019.

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Structured Note

Maturity Date

10.06.2019

Maturity (Day)

46

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN011U8

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

26,666,167

Currency Unit

TRY

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti Bank

Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr
www.garantiinvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 9655
EQS News ID: 822011

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

