Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN011J1 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

TO: I nvestment C ommunity

FROM : G aranti B BVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TR0GRAN011G7 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note

DATE: June 18, 2019

The 63-day maturity structured notes, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Feb.15, 2018, by selling to qualified investors on April 16, 2019 with bookbuilding on April 15, 2019 with TR0GRAN011J1 ISIN code and TRY 36,650,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 18.06.2019.

Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Oversea Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Structured Note Maturity Date 18.06.2019 Maturity (Day) 63 Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN011J1 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 36,650,000 Currency Unit TRY

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

