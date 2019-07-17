+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.07.2019 17:06:06

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

17-Jul-2019 / 16:06 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Georg Fischer AG / Logitech International SA 48130577 75.00 % 10.00 %
Apple / Intel / Microsoft 48130447 55.00 % 8.50 %
Georg Fischer AG / OC Oerlikon N / Sika AG 48130448 69.00 % 8.25 %

 

DATE: July 17, 2019

 

Pursuant to the approval of the Capital Markets Board on December 27, 2018 regarding the issuance of all kinds of debt instruments locally including but not limited to bills/bonds and/or credit risk-based debt instruments and other structured debt instruments in Turkish Liras in an amount up to 20,000,000,000 TRY (twenty billion Turkish Liras) subject to fixed or variable interest rate, different maturity dates with the purpose of selling to qualified investors; the issuance of the structured note with a nominal value of TRY 54,343,034 and a term of 62 days to qualified investors has been realized as of today. (17.07.2019)

 

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type

 

 

Maturity Date

17.09.2019

Maturity (Day)

62

 

Interest Rate Type

 

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

 

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN013Z3

Starting Date of Sale

16.07.2019

Ending Date of Sale

16.07.2019

 

Maturity Starting Date

17.07.2019

Coupon Number

-

Redemption Date

17.09.2019

Payment Date

17.09.2019

 

 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold                  54,343,034 TRY

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 13784
EQS News ID: 842771

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842771&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12:48
Trump sorgt für neue Unsicherheit: Ölpreise geben nach, Gold fällt und Silber steigt
09:56
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
09:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bullen versuchen es erneut / Swisscom – Geben sich die Bullen geschlagen?
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs) 1.61 5.64% Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
Dow leichter -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
DKSH-Aktie fällt nach Mainfirst-Verkaufsempfehlung auf Mehrjahrestief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow leichter -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX leicht abgibt. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB