|
14.06.2019 15:41:01
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: June 14, 2019
Pursuant to the approval of the Capital Markets Board on December 27, 2018 regarding the issuance of all kinds of debt instruments locally including but not limited to bills/bonds and/or credit risk-based debt instruments and other structured debt instruments in Turkish Liras in an amount up to 20,000,000,000 TRY (twenty billion Turkish Liras) subject to fixed or variable interest rate, different maturity dates with the purpose of selling to qualified investors; the issuance of the structured note with a nominal value of TRY 30,051,634. and a term of 48 days to qualified investors has been realized as of today. (14.06.2019)
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 30,051,634 TRY
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|10249
|EQS News ID:
|825165
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
15:41
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
13.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN01236 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
13.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TR0GRAN011E2 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
13.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
13.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
12.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.:TR0GRAN011I3 ISIN-Redemption of the Structured Note (EQS Group)
|
12.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
|
12.06.19
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)