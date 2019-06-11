<
11.06.2019 14:45:22

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

11-Jun-2019 / 13:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Structured Note Issue to Qualified Investors

DATE: June 11, 2019

 

Pursuant to the approval of the Capital Markets Board on December 27, 2018 regarding the issuance of all kinds of debt instruments locally including but not limited to bills/bonds and/or credit risk-based debt instruments and other structured debt instruments in Turkish Liras in an amount up to 20,000,000,000 TRY (twenty billion Turkish Liras) subject to fixed or variable interest rate, different maturity dates with the purpose of selling to qualified investors; the issuance of the structured note with a nominal value of TRY 27,421,700. and a term of 48 days to qualified investors has been realized as of today. (11.06.2019)

 

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

 

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type

 

 

Maturity Date

29.07.2019

Maturity (Day)

48

 

Interest Rate Type

 

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

 

ISIN Code

TR0GRAN012T8

Starting Date of Sale

10.06.2019

Ending Date of Sale

10.06.2019

 

Maturity Starting Date

11.06.2019

Coupon Number

-

Redemption Date

29.07.2019

Payment Date

29.07.2019

 

 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold                   27,421,700 TRY

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 9750
EQS News ID: 822517

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=822517&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
