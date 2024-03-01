Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.00 USD -4.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

01-March-2024 / 18:27 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Selection of the Independent Audit Company

DATE: March 01, 2024

 

 

At our Bank’s Board of Directors meeting dated March 01, 2024, it was resolved that Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2024 accounting period according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders’ approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 307236
EQS News ID: 1849933

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849933&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

