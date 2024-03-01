|
01.03.2024 19:27:49
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Selection of the Independent Audit Company
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Selection of the Independent Audit Company
DATE: March 01, 2024
At our Bank’s Board of Directors meeting dated March 01, 2024, it was resolved that Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2024 accounting period according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders’ approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|307236
|EQS News ID:
|1849933
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
