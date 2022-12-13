SMI 11'058 0.2%  SPI 14'114 0.3%  Dow 34'005 1.6%  DAX 14'360 0.4%  Euro 0.9871 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'942 0.5%  Gold 1'784 0.2%  Bitcoin 16'116 0.1%  Dollar 0.9367 0.1%  Öl 78.9 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Milliardenvermögen trotz Investmentfehlern: Das waren die acht grössten Fehlentscheidungen von Warren Buffett
Lufthansa-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Lufthansa hebt Gewinnprognose für das Gesamtjahr 2022 an
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Dienstagvormittag
Temenos-Aktie mit deutlichem Plus: Temenos erweitert Partnerschaft mit US-Finanzinstitut
Kryptomarkt am Vormittag: So schlagen sich Bitcoin & Co.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.12.2022 10:39:02

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.41 USD 3.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

13-Dec-2022 / 09:39 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

 

DATE: December 12, 2022

 

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, commercial loans, cheque accounts, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount ;

in the total principal amount of 516.167.413,02 -TL - as of October 11 and 12, 2022, to Gelecek Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 142.850.000,00 -TL

in the total principal amount of 174.362.100,49 -TL as of October 13, 2022 to Dünya Varlk Yönetim A.. for a total consideration of TL 21.151.000,00 -TL. 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

 
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 208278
EQS News ID: 1511737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten