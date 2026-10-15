Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’207 0.6%  SPI 20’047 0.5%  Dow 51’621 -0.1%  DAX 25’184 -0.5%  Euro 0.9307 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’139 -0.8%  Gold 4’154 1.2%  Bitcoin 67’323 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8303 -0.6%  Öl 104.4 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Nach Studienrückschlägen: Ist die BioNTech-Aktie jetzt zu billig? Moderna liefert den Härtetest
Vontobel-Aktie gesucht: Zürcher Stadtrat verteidigt Standortpolitik trotz Vontobel-Wegzug
Sechs Verlusttage bei Micron: Steht der Aktie jetzt eine tiefere Korrektur bevor?
OpenAI-Aktie: Acht US-Bundesstaaten reichen Klage ein
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2026 12:47:03

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program XS3202009547

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.79 USD 3.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program XS3202009547

15-Oct-2026 / 11:47 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

 

DATE:  October 14, 2026

 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 09.10.2025.

 

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 09.10.2025 in the amount of 20.000.000 EUR was redeemed.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 446491
EQS News ID: 2416612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten