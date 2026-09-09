Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’894 -1.2%  SPI 19’622 -1.1%  Dow 52’477 -0.6%  DAX 25’667 -1.3%  Euro 0.9408 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’316 -1.5%  Gold 4’417 1.4%  Bitcoin 64’243 1.3%  Dollar 0.8077 -0.2%  Öl 100.6 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
DocMorris begibt neue Wandelanleihe - Aktie springt an
Billionenschwere KI-Investitionen: JPMorgan sieht solides Fundament
AUTO1-Aktie mit Kurseinbruch: Finanzvorstand verlässt Unternehmen
Almonty Industries-Aktie im Höhenflug: Wie der Wolfram-Spezialist Anleger überzeugt
Rückenwind für Software-Aktien: Warum der Kursschwung von Salesforce, SAP & Co. weiter tragen könnte
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.09.2026 15:10:13

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.70 USD -1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

09-Sep-2026 / 14:10 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

DATE: September 08, 2026

 

 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 02.09.2025.

 

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 02.09.2025 in the amount of 23.000.000 USD was redeemed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 442816
EQS News ID: 2396854

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Bloom Energy - Aufstieg in die 1. Liga

Der Brennstoffzellenspezialist steigt in den US-Leitindex auf. Neben diesem prestigeträchtigen Erfolg spricht die Charttechnik für ein kurzfristiges Long-Engagement bei Bloom Energy.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten