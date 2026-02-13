Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie

13.02.2026 17:45:35

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.72 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

13-Feb-2026 / 16:45 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

DATE: February 13, 2026

 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 21.01.2025.

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 21.01.2025 in the amount of GBP 26,980,000 was redeemed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 418143
EQS News ID: 2276516

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

