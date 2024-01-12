Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
12.01.2024 15:21:34

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.20 USD 2.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

12-Jan-2024 / 14:21 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program

 

DATE: January 11, 2024

 

 

 

Ref: Our public disclosure dated 10.10.2023.

 

The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 10.10.2023 in the amount of GBP 15,800,000 was redeemed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 297297
EQS News ID: 1814299

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1814299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

