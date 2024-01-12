|
12.01.2024 15:21:34
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Redemption of the debt instrument at abroad within the Medium Term Note (MTN) program
DATE: January 11, 2024
Ref: Our public disclosure dated 10.10.2023.
The debt instrument issued pursuant to MTN program by our Bank at abroad on 10.10.2023 in the amount of GBP 15,800,000 was redeemed. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|297297
|EQS News ID:
|1814299
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresausblick 2024 | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe schauen Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, auf das Jahr 2024. Werden Zinssenkungen und Konjunkturerholung das bestimmende Thema in diesem Jahr sein?
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über die US-Wahlen und welchen Effekt diese auf die Aktienmärkte haben könnten.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!