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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

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17.06.2026 08:58:15

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.15 USD 10.14%
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Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus – Summary

17-Jun-2026 / 07:58 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus – Summary

DATE: June 17, 2026

 

 

Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” is enclosed herewith.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Prospectus – Summary

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 431939
EQS News ID: 2347632

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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