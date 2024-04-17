Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.04.2024 13:59:09

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.05 USD -11.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

17-Apr-2024 / 12:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary

 

DATE: April 15, 2024

 

 

 

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 04, 2023, our application of 15,000,000,000, “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of  1 Kuruş for each and  150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of  1 Kuruş for each and  150,000,000 Turkish Lira  within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Prospectus - Summary

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 316275
EQS News ID: 1882833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

