Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary

DATE: April 15, 2024

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated May 04, 2023, our application of 15,000,000,000, “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of 1 Kuruş for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira (One hundred and fifty million Turkish Lira) in total, was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the “Summary”, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of “Garanti Bank Intermediary Institution Warrants” in the nominal value of 1 Kuruş for each and 150,000,000 Turkish Lira within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

