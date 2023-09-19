Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.09.2023

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.92 USD
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Summary

19-Sep-2023 / 15:05 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus Summary

 

 

 

DATE: September 18, 2023

 

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

03.11.2022

Issue Limit

50,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Board Application Date

12.12.2022

Capital Market Board Approval  Date

15.09.2023 

 

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the Summary, which has been approved by the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Prospectus - Summary

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 272515
EQS News ID: 1729767

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1729767&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

