17.12.2022 10:50:37

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.42 USD 2.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Summary

17-Dec-2022 / 09:50 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus Summary

 

DATE: December 16, 2022

 

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the Draft Summary, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

 

Attachment

File: Prospectus Summary
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 209428
EQS News ID: 1515831

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515831&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

