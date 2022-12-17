|
17.12.2022 10:54:44
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Issuer Information Document
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Prospectus Issuer Information Document
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
DATE: December 16, 2022
It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue all kinds of debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.
Accordingly, the Draft Issuer Information Document, which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
Attachment
File: Prospectus Issuer Information Document
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|209429
|EQS News ID:
|1515833
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
10:59
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Capital Markets Instrument Note (EQS Group)
|
10:54
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Issuer Information Document (EQS Group)
|
10:50
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Summary (EQS Group)
|
10:47
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application (EQS Group)
|
10:44
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application (EQS Group)
|
13.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
09.12.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding our Banks Corporate Governance Compliance Rating (EQS Group)
|
24.11.22
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Credit Suisse – Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser
Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Tech 125 ESG Universal Blue UCITS ETF B USD von der Credit Suisse.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dr. Valerio Schmitz-Esser, Head of Index Solutions bei der Credit Suisse was den ETF so besonders macht.
Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken verderben Stimmung an den Börsen: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen verlustreich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag abgeschlagen, der Dow Jones rauschte dabei unter die 33'000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}