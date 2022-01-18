SMI 12’633 0.9%  SPI 16’029 0.9%  Dow 35’912 -0.6%  DAX 15’934 0.3%  Euro 1.0430 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’302 0.7%  Gold 1’817 -0.2%  Bitcoin 38’468 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 88.1 1.8% 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
18.01.2022 08:30:59

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
0.85 USD 0.00%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
18-Jan-2022 / 07:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

 

 

DATE: January 17, 2022

 

It has been announced on November 18, 2021 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering,  but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

 

Accordingly, the "Capital Markets Instrument Note", which has been has been approved by the the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TRY 35,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Prospectus - Capital Markets Instrument Note

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 137155
EQS News ID: 1269721

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

