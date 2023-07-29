Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'318 -0.5%  SPI 14'944 -0.4%  Dow 35'459 0.5%  DAX 16'470 0.4%  Euro 0.9538 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'467 0.4%  Gold 1'960 0.8%  Bitcoin 25'510 0.5%  Dollar 0.8706 0.0%  Öl 84.8 1.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018ams24924656Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528ABB1222171
Top News
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
On-Aktie: On Holding AG - Eine Revolution des Laufgefühls
ETF-Kauf - Tipps zum Vermögensaufbau mittels ETF-Sparplan
Binance-CEO Changpeng Zhao gibt Prognose über nächsten Bitcoin-Bullenmarkt ab
Tabak-Gigant Philip Morris will anscheinend Cannabis-Unternehmen Syqe Medical übernehmen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.07.2023 12:21:22

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.55 USD 7.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

29-Jul-2023 / 11:21 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

 

DATE: July 28, 2023

 

 

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

 

 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

Below stated CMB issuance certificate has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

 

In case of contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

ISIN

Issue Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

XS2660270369

28.07.2023

29.01.2023

USD

12.000.000

 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 261046
EQS News ID: 1691411

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1691411&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten