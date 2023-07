Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Notification Regarding Issue of Capital Market Instrument (Debt Instrument)

DATE: July 28, 2023

Reference: Public disclosures of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

Below stated CMB issuance certificate has been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

In case of contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

ISIN Issue Date Maturity Currency Nominal Amount XS2660270369 28.07.2023 29.01.2023 USD 12.000.000

