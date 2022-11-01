SMI 10'819 -0.1%  SPI 13'809 0.0%  Dow 32'576 -0.5%  DAX 13'343 0.7%  Euro 0.9875 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'654 1.0%  Gold 1'646 0.8%  Bitcoin 20'427 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9997 -0.2%  Öl 94.5 -0.4% 
01.11.2022 15:47:06

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
1.17 USD -6.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

01-Nov-2022 / 14:47 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program

 

DATE: November 1, 2022

 

 

 

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankas A.. dated April 19, 2013

 

It was announced on April 19, 2013 that GMTN (Global Medium Term Notes) program has been established by our Bank in order to arrange borrowing instruments issuance transactions in any currency with different series and maturities.

 

Below CMB issuance certificates have been received in regards to the issuance under the GMTN programme.

 

ISIN

Settlement Date

Maturity

Currency

Nominal Amount

 

XS2549787955

25.10.2022

27.01.2023

USD

42.800.000

 

 

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

Attachment

File: Issuance of debt instrument abroad under the Bank's Medium Term Note program
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 198191
EQS News ID: 1476687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

