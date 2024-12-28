|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval
DATE: December 27, 2024
Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. on 06.06.2024 and 02.08.2024
With the related public disclosure, It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on June 6, 2024, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue subject to market conditions, for the green and/or sustainable bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/or subordinated debts) transactions up to US$2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined in accordance with market conditions at the time of issuance, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on August 02, 2024. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the numbered 2024/59 that the above-mentioned application has been approved by the CMB.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|367463
|EQS News ID:
|2058549
