Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’234 0.2%  SPI 16’323 0.3%  Dow 42’313 0.3%  DAX 19’474 1.2%  Euro 0.9392 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’067 0.7%  Gold 2’655 -0.6%  Bitcoin 55’380 0.4%  Dollar 0.8413 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Börsen, Indizes, Aktien & Co.: Jim Cramer erklärt Anlegern das Marktgeschehen
Ripple auf dem Weg nach oben: Volle Pipeline verspricht Potenzial
Umfrage: Harris-Wahlsieg könnte Aktien schwächen, aber andere Anlagen beflügeln
EPH-Aktie: Halbjahresverlust deutlich reduziert
Arbonia-Aktie: Neuer Finanzchef ernannt
Suche...

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.09.2024 14:01:32

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.52 USD -5.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

28-Sep-2024 / 13:01 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Explanation on Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

 

DATE: September 27, 2024

 

 

It has been announced on 06/09/2024 with the enclosed announcement that Our Bank’s Board of Directors has resolved the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 252,880,000 with a maturity of 3651 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index and the application has been made to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) regarding this resolution.The approval of the BRSA has been received and regarding the approval , the early redemption date has been determined as 09.10.2024.
 

Board Decision Date

05.09.2024

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

7,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bond

Maturity Date

07.10.2029

Maturity (Day)

3651

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSGRANE2915

Starting Date of Sale

03.10.2019

Ending Date of Sale

08.10.2019

Maturity Starting Date

09.10.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

252,880,000

Coupon Number

40

Redemption Date

07.10.2029

Payment Date

08.10.2029

 

Was The Payment Made?                                               No

No

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 349709
EQS News ID: 1997821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997821&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.09.24 BNP Paribas - Luxusgüteraktien: exklusiv ist besser
27.09.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie im Rallymodus
27.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Von Rekord zu Rekord
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Is FX Link the electronic avenue for FX swaps trading?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
24.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’746.64 19.45 Y7SSMU
Short 13’013.79 13.77 CIUBSU
Short 13’481.22 8.94 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’234.05 27.09.2024 17:30:43
Long 11’704.23 18.29 UCES9U
Long 11’468.77 13.61 UI3SRU
Long 10’956.29 8.78 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie stärker: Bayer-Tochter macht Fortschritte bei Parkinson-Behandlung
Depot von Warren Buffett: Mit diesen beiden Titeln positioniert sich Berkshire im KI-Bereich
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Freitagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
BASF Aktie News: BASF am Vormittag im Plus
KW 39: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Swatch-Aktie zieht an: Swatch-Chef Hayek dementiert Pläne zum Börsenrückzug
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag im Minusbereich
LVMH-Aktie reagiert positiv auf neue Beteiligung an Moncler
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten