Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Determination of Independent Audit Company

At our Banks Board of Directors meeting dated March 17, 2023, it was resolved that Güney Bamsz Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müavirlik A.. (EY) be selected as the external auditor of the Bank for 2023 accounting period according to Article 399 of the Turkish Commercial Code and such selection be submitted for shareholders approval in the forthcoming General Assembly Meeting.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Boards Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

