Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie [Valor: 1057207 / ISIN: US9001487019]
17.02.2024 12:59:27

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
2.00 USD -1.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application

17-Feb-2024 / 11:59 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application

DATE: February 16, 2024

 

 

Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. on 15.02.2024

 

On its meeting held on February 14, 2024, the Board of Directors has authorized the Head Office, subject to market conditions, for the bond or other borrowing instruments issuance transactions up to US$6,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined at the time of issuance in accordance with market conditions, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 304399
EQS News ID: 1839441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

