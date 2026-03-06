Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019
06.03.2026 14:33:05
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application
DATE: March 02, 2026
Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jan. 15, 2026, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 15,000,000,000- (Fifteen Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|420262
|EQS News ID:
|2287260
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
