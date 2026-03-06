Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.03.2026 14:33:05

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.26 USD 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

06-March-2026 / 13:33 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Debt Instrument Issuance Application

DATE: March 02, 2026

 

Authorized Member Decision Date

15.01.2026

Issue Limit

15,000,000,000

Currency Unit

TRY

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Capital Market Board Application Date

24.02.2026

 

Pursuant to the authority given Head Office of Bank by The Board of Directors of the Bank's resolution dated Jan. 15, 2026, our application to issue debt instruments that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital, to be sold to qualified investors up to the aggregate amount of TL 15,000,000,000- (Fifteen Billion Turkish Liras) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances was made to the Capital Markets Board.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 420262
EQS News ID: 2287260

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

